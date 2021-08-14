ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 4% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $165.17 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,312.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00874100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

