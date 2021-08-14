ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $3.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

