ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE ZIM opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

