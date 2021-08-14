Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $940,728.88

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $940,728.88 and approximately $28,021.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00300699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00132706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00153006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,352,484 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.