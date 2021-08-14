ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. ZaZa Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

About ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

