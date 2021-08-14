Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in EZCORP by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.