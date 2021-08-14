Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Buy

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

