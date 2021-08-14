Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have strongly outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong visibility at HCN. Although the company’s second-quarter performance was tepid owing to the outage of the Army's new tuition assistance registration portal, HCN’s revenues rose 29.4% year over year. Total student enrollment at HCN increased 36% from the prior-year quarter, marking the highest in the school’s history. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts and strong digital marketing campaigns. Yet, an increase in segmental costs and persistent volatility in the economy are causes of concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APEI. Truist cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $11,580,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

