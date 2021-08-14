Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to “Hold”

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by recovering industry volumes and solid backlog, Adient expects revenues of $14.3-$14.5 billion, up more than 13% on a year over year basis. The firm’s new business wins from auto biggies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan and others augur well for its top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. High capex to develop new products and elevated debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

