Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Strong Sell

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

