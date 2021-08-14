Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

