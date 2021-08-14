Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Hold

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of MSGE opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

