Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

