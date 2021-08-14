Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to Sell

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

INBX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 153,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

