Zacks Investment Research Lowers CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

CRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CRY opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.15 million, a P/E ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CryoLife by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.