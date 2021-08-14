Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

