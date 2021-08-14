Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

