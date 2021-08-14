Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

