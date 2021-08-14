Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report sales of $27.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $66.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $149.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.15 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.56 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $363.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TBIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,160. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

