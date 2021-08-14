Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.61 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $64.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 160,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $993.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

