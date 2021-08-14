Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce $62.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

