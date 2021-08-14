Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.80 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

