Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $227.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

