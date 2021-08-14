Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $17.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

