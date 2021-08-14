Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

