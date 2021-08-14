Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.