Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

