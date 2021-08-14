Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the lowest is $257.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 740,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion and a PE ratio of -67.63.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.