Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.45 Million

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce sales of $352.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.74 million and the lowest is $348.30 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. 61,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

