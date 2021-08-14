Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report sales of $612.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.30 million to $620.50 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05. Crocs has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

