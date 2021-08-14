Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce sales of $316.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.66 million and the lowest is $312.65 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $98.35. 45,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.16. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

