Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

