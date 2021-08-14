Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -520.50. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

