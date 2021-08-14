XpresSpa Group (XSPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.75 on Friday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

