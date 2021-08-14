XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58. XL Fleet has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

