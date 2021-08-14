Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. Xiaobai Maimai has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

