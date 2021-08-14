Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s share price was down 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.41. Approximately 209,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,008,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XBC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.030598 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

