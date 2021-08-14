Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XBC. Cormark increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.