WW International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

WW stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

