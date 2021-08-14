WW International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

WW stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

