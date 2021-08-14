WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by ATB Capital to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

WSP Global stock opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.79. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

