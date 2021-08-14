WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,181 shares of company stock worth $3,380,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.