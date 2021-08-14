Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Wix.com stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $203.75 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

