WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of DGRS opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $49.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
