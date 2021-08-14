WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DGRS opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

