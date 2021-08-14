WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.04. 95,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 216,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

