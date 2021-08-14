Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Tops $5.21 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $17,994.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

