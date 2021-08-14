Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,699 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $219.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

