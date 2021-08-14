William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 35,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

