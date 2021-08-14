William Blair Comments on Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

