William Blair Comments on Blend Labs Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE BLND opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

