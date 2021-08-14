William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

